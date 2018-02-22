New Dequincy Senior Center opening in March

The Calcasieu Council on Aging says the opening of the new DeQuincy Senior Center is set for Friday, March 16, 2018, according to a news release.

The center will be located at 500 S. Grand Avenue and is a partnership with JCE Healthcare Group, LLC and the City of DeQuincy.

The hours of operation will be from 8 .m. to noon Monday through Friday, offering a wide variety of services to enhance the lives of the aging population.

Life enrichment activities to promote socialization, wellness and best quality of living will be offered. Activities will include: crafting, sewing, art, games, bingo, pool, dominoes, along with educational and wellness seminars, wellness checkups, and physical exercise.

