Jeff Davis student arrested on terrorizing charges

A Jeff Davis Parish student is facing terrorizing charges after being arrested Thursday.

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office was notified by the Jeff Davis Parish School Board about a student making shooting threats to a local high school.

Upon investigation, deputies learned that Christopher Simon Marshall, 17, of Jennings, allegedly made threats to Hathaway High school.

Marshall sent Snapchats to students warning them not to attend school Thursday and also made a statement that he was "going to shoot up the school" according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, with the JDPSO.

Marshall was booked into the parish jail on a $1,000 bond.

