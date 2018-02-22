Dr. Cohen visits 7News at Noon to discuss Agnes' knee surgery

As many KPLC viewers may know, I was out for three months for major knee surgery.

After years of intense knee pain, I decided with my doctor that a complete knee replacement was in order.

Last November, local orthopedic surgeon Dr. Nathan Cohen performed the procedure and ever since, he and I have been bombarded with questions like “how do you know that you have to have this done,” or “what can I expect,” and “Agnes, was it worthwhile?”

Today on 7News at Noon, Dr. Cohen joined me to talk about all those questions.

