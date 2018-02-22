Report: Louisiana 3rd highest in nation for gun-related deaths

Louisiana ranks third in the nation for the most gun-related deaths.

According to Violence Policy Center, gun rate deaths have jumped 17 percent since 2008. Louisiana ranks third only after Alaska and Alabama.

VPC says states with the lowest overall gun death rates had lower rates of gun ownership and some of the strongest gun violence prevention laws in the nation. With nearly half of households using guns, Louisiana only falls short of Alabama by .43 percent.

Read more on the study here: http://www.vpc.org/press/u-s-gun-death-rate-jumps-17-percent-since-2008-supreme-court-district-of-columbia-v-heller-decision-affirming-right-to-own-a-handgun-for-self-defense/

