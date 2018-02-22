Elton 17-year-old accused of raping 9-year-old

A 17-year-old Elton teenager is accused of raping a 9-year-old girl.

The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating after a student at Elton Elementary School reported to school administration that she had been sexually assaulted, Sheriff Doug Hebert said.

The girl was transported to Lake Charles Child Advocacy Center. An investigation found that she had been sexually assaulted around Feb. 13, Hebert said.

Francis Andrew Comeaux, 17, of Elton, was arrested Feb. 21, at the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office and charged with first-degree rape of a victim under 13 years of age.

