Police urge residents not to leave firearms unattended in vehicles

Police are urging Lake Charles residents to not leave firearms unattended in their vehicles.

The Lake Charles Police Department stated that between Jan. 1, 2018, and Feb. 16, 2018, there have been a total of 27 vehicle burglaries where a firearm has been stolen.

Lt. Richard Harrell, LCPD spokesman, said that means 27 firearms are now on the streets and could possibly be resold or used to commit a violent crime. The police officers must then come into contact with these violent offenders and result in a possible armed confrontation.

Harrell said whether your vehicle is locked or unlocked, burglars have a way of breaking into the vehicles and are searching specifically for firearms.

Harrell reminded everyone to be a responsible firearm owner and log the serial numbers so that police can recover the firearm successfully.

