HAPPENING TODAY: Watch 'Slavery by Name' at The Epps Memorial Li - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

HAPPENING TODAY: Watch 'Slavery by Name' at The Epps Memorial Library

By Kathy Del Hoyo, Producer
Connect
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Epps Memorial Library will be showcasing a movie that reveals more about the history of slavery in the United States.
"Slavery by Another Name" is a documentary that challenges the belief that slavery ended with the Emancipation Proclamation, arguing that African-Americans were pulled into forced labor until the 20th century. 
The free program starts Feb. 22, at 5:00 p.m. at The Epps Memorial Library on North Simmons St. in Lake Charles. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • JDPSO arrests two men for stealing copper wire

    JDPSO arrests two men for stealing copper wire

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:41 PM EDT2018-04-09 16:41:09 GMT
    (Source: JDPSO)(Source: JDPSO)

    The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two men for stealing copper wire, police say. Commander Ramby Cormier says that at 2:52 p.m. on Apr. 6, JDPSO received a complaint of a burglary in process in Iowa. When the Patrol Deputy arrived, witnesses mentioned that two males had gotten away in a pick-up truck.  Cormier says, the deputy found the truck on La. 101 and stopped it for a traffic stop. The deputy discovered a large amount of copper wire in the bed of the tru...

    More >>

    The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two men for stealing copper wire, police say. Commander Ramby Cormier says that at 2:52 p.m. on Apr. 6, JDPSO received a complaint of a burglary in process in Iowa. When the Patrol Deputy arrived, witnesses mentioned that two males had gotten away in a pick-up truck.  Cormier says, the deputy found the truck on La. 101 and stopped it for a traffic stop. The deputy discovered a large amount of copper wire in the bed of the tru...

    More >>

  • 35th Annual Louisiana Railroad Days Festival

    35th Annual Louisiana Railroad Days Festival

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-04-09 16:23:46 GMT
    (Source: viewer)(Source: viewer)

    The Louisiana Railroad Days Festival takes place April 12-14 at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum fair grounds.  The festival is held on the second weekend in April each year. It features food booths, crafts, carnival rides, free entertainment and a parade. Many businesses, clubs, churches and schools participate.   Some of this year's headlines include, country music star, Collin Raye, Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush, and Gyth Rigdon. For more information on...

    More >>

    The Louisiana Railroad Days Festival takes place April 12-14 at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum fair grounds.  The festival is held on the second weekend in April each year. It features food booths, crafts, carnival rides, free entertainment and a parade. Many businesses, clubs, churches and schools participate.   Some of this year's headlines include, country music star, Collin Raye, Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush, and Gyth Rigdon. For more information on...

    More >>

  • Woodrow Karey's wife takes the stand

    Woodrow Karey's wife takes the stand

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-04-09 16:05:04 GMT
    Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)

    The trial of Woodrow Karey continues today and his wife, Janet Karey, is giving her side of the story.

    More >>

    The trial of Woodrow Karey continues today and his wife, Janet Karey, is giving her side of the story.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly