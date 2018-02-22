HAPPENING TODAY: Watch 'Slavery by Name' at The Epps Memorial Library

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two men for stealing copper wire, police say. Commander Ramby Cormier says that at 2:52 p.m. on Apr. 6, JDPSO received a complaint of a burglary in process in Iowa. When the Patrol Deputy arrived, witnesses mentioned that two males had gotten away in a pick-up truck. Cormier says, the deputy found the truck on La. 101 and stopped it for a traffic stop. The deputy discovered a large amount of copper wire in the bed of the tru...