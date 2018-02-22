Children's Theatre Company presents Alice in Wonderland

The Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) opens its season with the whimsical story of ALICE IN WONDERLAND! this weekend in Lake Charles.



This family show makes its debut on Friday, February 23 at at the Benjamin Mount Auditorium located in the Central School Arts and Humanities Center, 809 Kirby Street in downtown Lake Charles.



?Written in 1865 by English author Charles Lutwidge Dodgson, under the penname Lewis Carroll, it tells of a girl named Alice falling through a rabbit hole into a fantasy world populated by peculiar creatures.

According to CTC Artistic Director Kerry A. Onxley, “The story has lasting popularity with adults as well as with children and is considered to be one of the best examples of the fantasy genre.”



The show will run Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24 at 7:30 P.M. and Sunday, February 25 at 3:00 P.M.



Tickets are $15.00 for adults and $13.00 for students and may be purchased at www.childrenstheatre.cc or by contacting the theatre at (337) 433-7323.



Proceeds benefit CTC’S summer workshop scholarship program targeted for at-risk youth in our community.



Copyright KPLC 2018. All rights reserved.