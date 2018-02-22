Children's Theatre Company presents Alice in Wonderland - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Children's Theatre Company presents Alice in Wonderland

Alice, portrayed by Olivia Foreman peers from behind a oversized mushroom to discover the intriguing world of wonderland. (Source: CTC) Alice, portrayed by Olivia Foreman peers from behind a oversized mushroom to discover the intriguing world of wonderland. (Source: CTC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) opens its season with the whimsical story of ALICE IN WONDERLAND! this weekend in Lake Charles.

This family show makes its debut on Friday, February 23 at at the Benjamin Mount Auditorium located in the Central School Arts and Humanities Center, 809 Kirby Street in downtown Lake Charles.

?Written in 1865 by English author Charles Lutwidge Dodgson, under the penname Lewis Carroll, it tells of a girl named Alice falling through a rabbit hole into a fantasy world populated by peculiar creatures.

According to CTC Artistic Director Kerry A. Onxley, “The story has lasting popularity with adults as well as with children and is considered to be one of the best examples of the fantasy genre.”

The show will run Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24 at 7:30 P.M. and Sunday, February 25 at 3:00 P.M. 

Tickets are $15.00 for adults and $13.00 for students and may be purchased at www.childrenstheatre.cc or by contacting the theatre at (337) 433-7323.

Proceeds benefit CTC’S summer workshop scholarship program targeted for at-risk youth in our community.  

Copyright KPLC 2018.  All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:29:12 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly