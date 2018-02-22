Police: Barricade situation occurs after man caught burglarizing home

A barricade situation on N. Prater Street ended when a police dog was sent in and detained the subject, authorities said.

The Lake Charles Police Department received a call from a resident who advised that they had seen a man entering a home at 418 N. Prater St. and believed they were witnessing a burglary, according to Lt. Richard Harrell, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

Police were in the midst of a perimeter search when a man - later identified as Brodrick Vandrez Dicks, 29, of Lake Charles - opened the front door and closed it quickly. He barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to exit.

The Lake Charles Police SWAT team, Negotiator team and K-9 officers were deployed. After attempting to contact the suspect multiple times, the SWAT team entered the residence and deployed a K-9 officer to locate and detain the suspect.

Dicks was arrested and charged with burglary, resisting arrest by providing false information and resisting arrest. He was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries received during the apprehension.

J.D. Clifton Elementary was placed under a brief precautionary exterior lockdown.

