WWII vets being sought for Heroes flight to Washington, DC

Since the opening of the World War 2 Monument in Washington DC, many groups have sponsored free Hero Flights for veterans who normally would not get a chance to visit. We've spoken with several World War 2 veterans who made the trip.

"I've been to Washington many times, but I had not see the WWII one," said Erbon Wise. "So I was more impressed with seeing it for the first time and how they had placed it there in the mall."

Brookshire Grocery Co. is currently taking applications for it's 15th World War 2 Heroes Flight May 28 through the 30. Vets will be able to tour of the World War 2 memorial and see other DC sites.

"It was humbling and gratifying for people to be so wonderful in that respect," said Dr. Elwyn Cavin, a World War II veteran.

Most of the veterans who go on these Hero honor flights have never had the chance to see the WWII memorial. Medical personnel and volunteers accompany the veterans, helping to carry luggage and push wheelchairs.

"I ended up getting emotionally overwhelmed at the reception these gentlemen and Rosa got or arrival in Washington and back at Shreveport," said Dennis Keith.

Space on the May Heroes flight out of Lafayette is limited, so anyone interested should apply now.

