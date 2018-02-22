McNeese State University will host "Spring Preview Day" this Sat - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese State University will host "Spring Preview Day" this Saturday

By Jeremy Stevens, Producer
 McNeese State University Admissions and Recruiting Office will sponsor a free Spring Preview Day for high school, transfer and graduate students,   parents and guests from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 

Spring Preview Day - a campus-wide open house.

It begins with a departmental and organizational browse in the Quad. From there, guided tours will be offered and prospective students will have the opportunity to meet faculty and staff and visit residence halls, the student union and bookstore. McNeese personnel will be available to answer questions about academic programs, admission, housing, financial aid and scholarships.  

Online registration is available under Preview Day at www.mcneese.edu/admissions

