Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Feb. 21, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -
Calcasieu Correctional Center:
Jacob Paul Landry, 24, Iowa: Possession of a drug without prescription. Bond: $500.
Sheila Dawn Dowd, 24, Iowa: Sale, distribution, or possession of a drug without a prescription; tail lamp violation. Bond: $500.
Robert Ryan Huffman, 48, Lake Charles: Attempted instate detainer.
Richard Mendez, 34, Freeport, TX: Operating while intoxicated, reckless operation, speed violation, driving without a license. Bond: $2,850.
Aaron Tyler Cook, 37, Lake Charles: First-offense possession of marijuana; possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Wilson Cartwright, 39, Jennings: First-offense possession of marijuana; possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, produce or manufacture; drug paraphernalia.
Scottie Lee Carrier, 29, Fort Collins, CO: Revocation of parole.
Jason Lamar Cedars, 39, Westlake: Battery.
Cody Allen Sargent, 32, Sulphur: Theft. Bond: $2,500.
Jonathan Paul Menard, 32, Vinton: Violations of protective orders, out-of-state detainer. Bond: $2,500.
Michael Andrew Guillory, 24, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Damon England Halams, 17, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace. Bond: $250.
Jerrante D. Stewart, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace.
Adam Wayne Person, 29, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
De'Shyric Lee White, 18, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace.
Jasmine Raquel Espree, 22, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Kevin John Toussaint, 31, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court, illegal possession of stolen things.
Christopher Glenn Lassien, 43, Vinton: Terrorizing, resisting an officer.
Phillip Antoine Thomas-Anderson, 28, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.
Darryl Allen Miller, 48, Lake Charles: Harassment. Bond: $5,000.
Jacorey Jamal Murray, 18, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice.
Robert Del Hebert, 46, Vinton: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, no sidewalk on highway.
Kasheel Andre Tomlinson, 19, Lake Charles: Aggravated assaulted, disturbing the peace. Bond: $5,500.
Zachry Wayne Parker, 29, Ragley: Instate detainer.
Kitrena Elizabeth Spivey, 41, Morgan City: Filing or maintaining false public records. Bond: $5,000.
Jason Bolton Gordon, 37, Brownsboro, TX: Possession of drugs.
Gerald Fletcher Duhon, 18, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things.
Samuel Paul Simon, 27, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things.
Larry Lee Stephenson, 27, Houston, TX: Illegal possession of stolen things.
Adam Ryan Calvert, 33, Westlake: Domestic abuse battery, second-degree rape, false imprisonment. Bond: $1,046,000.
Tyler Anthony Maronge, 24, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court, violation of protective orders, simple burglary, theft. Bond: $76,500.
Wendell Phillips, 46, Webster, TX: Illegal possession of stolen things.
Larry Heno, 45, Sulphur: Possession of synthetic marijuana. Bond: $1,000.
Kaleb Antoine Citizen, 29, Lake Charles: Theft, simple burglary.
Chris Eduardo Flores, 18, Groves, TX: Possession of drugs. Bond: $1,000.
