Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Feb. 21, 2018

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Jacob Paul Landry, 24, Iowa: Possession of a drug without prescription. Bond: $500.

Sheila Dawn Dowd, 24, Iowa: Sale, distribution, or possession of a drug without a prescription; tail lamp violation. Bond: $500.

Robert Ryan Huffman, 48, Lake Charles: Attempted instate detainer.

Richard Mendez, 34, Freeport, TX: Operating while intoxicated, reckless operation, speed violation, driving without a license. Bond: $2,850.

Aaron Tyler Cook, 37, Lake Charles: First-offense possession of marijuana; possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Wilson Cartwright, 39, Jennings: First-offense possession of marijuana; possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, produce or manufacture; drug paraphernalia.

Scottie Lee Carrier, 29, Fort Collins, CO: Revocation of parole.

Jason Lamar Cedars, 39, Westlake: Battery.

Cody Allen Sargent, 32, Sulphur: Theft. Bond: $2,500.

Jonathan Paul Menard, 32, Vinton: Violations of protective orders, out-of-state detainer. Bond: $2,500.

Michael Andrew Guillory, 24, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Damon England Halams, 17, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace. Bond: $250.

Jerrante D. Stewart, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace.

Adam Wayne Person, 29, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

De'Shyric Lee White, 18, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace.

Jasmine Raquel Espree, 22, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Kevin John Toussaint, 31, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court, illegal possession of stolen things.

Christopher Glenn Lassien, 43, Vinton: Terrorizing, resisting an officer.

Phillip Antoine Thomas-Anderson, 28, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Darryl Allen Miller, 48, Lake Charles: Harassment. Bond: $5,000.

Jacorey Jamal Murray, 18, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice.

Robert Del Hebert, 46, Vinton: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, no sidewalk on highway.

Kasheel Andre Tomlinson, 19, Lake Charles: Aggravated assaulted, disturbing the peace. Bond: $5,500.

Zachry Wayne Parker, 29, Ragley: Instate detainer.

Kitrena Elizabeth Spivey, 41, Morgan City: Filing or maintaining false public records. Bond: $5,000.

Jason Bolton Gordon, 37, Brownsboro, TX: Possession of drugs.

Gerald Fletcher Duhon, 18, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things.

Samuel Paul Simon, 27, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things.

Larry Lee Stephenson, 27, Houston, TX: Illegal possession of stolen things.

Adam Ryan Calvert, 33, Westlake: Domestic abuse battery, second-degree rape, false imprisonment. Bond: $1,046,000.

Tyler Anthony Maronge, 24, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court, violation of protective orders, simple burglary, theft. Bond: $76,500.

Wendell Phillips, 46, Webster, TX: Illegal possession of stolen things.

Larry Heno, 45, Sulphur: Possession of synthetic marijuana. Bond: $1,000.

Kaleb Antoine Citizen, 29, Lake Charles: Theft, simple burglary.

Chris Eduardo Flores, 18, Groves, TX: Possession of drugs. Bond: $1,000.

