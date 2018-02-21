McNeese softball shuts out North Florida, 6-0

Sophomore Alexsandra Flores threw a five hit shutout to lead McNeese softball in a 6-0 win over North Florida (6-6) here Wednesday. The shutout is Flores’ first of the season and the second shutout win for the Cowgirls this season.



“It all started in the circle,” said head coach James Landreneau. “Flores commanded both sides of the plate, she worked ahead of the hitters and let her defense work behind her. We were able to grind out at bats and took advantage of miscues.”



McNeese (8-3) picked up seven hits in the game from seven different players including three doubles, one each from Erika Piancastelli, Hailey Drew and pinch hitter Taylor Edwards.



Once again, the Cowgirls took an early lead by scoring two runs in the second inning on RBI’s by Drew and Aubree Turbeville.



McNeese added three runs in the third inning to extend its lead to 5-0. Piancastelli doubled to right center to score Justyce McClain. McClain reached base after being hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. A sacrifice fly by Alexandria Saldivar scored Brenique Wright and Piancastelli stole home for the 5-0 lead.



The final McNeese run of the game came in the fifth inning off Drew’s double to left that scored Megan Holmes who reached on a fielder’s choice.



Flores (3-2) ended her complete game shutout with five strikeouts and only one walk with all five hits being singles.



McNeese will continue its trek through Florida this Friday by taking part in the Eastern Michigan Madeira Spring Invitational. The Cowgirls will face Villanova and Middle Tennessee on Friday, Manhattan College and Delaware on Saturday before ending tournament play against Arkansas on Sunday.

