Louisiana DOTD releases I-10 bridge construction details

Louisiana DOTD releases I-10 bridge construction details

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that construction work on I-10 in Lake Charles is scheduled to begin on March 3.

The expansion joints on the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge need maintenance which will be performed by C.E.C, Inc., a Lafayette-based company.

The construction of the I-10 bridge must take place in order to handle the traffic volume anticipated during the upcoming I-210 re-decking project.

The $8.5 million project on I-10 is expected to last approximately 4 months, weather permitting. All construction work will take place between the west side of the Calcasieu River Bridge and Opelousas Street.

Work will begin in the eastbound lanes of I-10. The outside lane will remain open while construction takes place in the inside lanes. Once complete, traffic will move to the new construction while repairs are completed in the closed outside lane. The westbound lanes will follow a similar pattern. Lane closures will be in effect on a 24/7 basis.

Motorists are advised to use I-210 as a detour while work takes place. Additionally, motorists may use LA 12 via LA 27 and U.S. 171. 

Below is a list of ways you can help reduce traffic congestion:
• Carpooling
• Consolidating trips
• Making trips at off-peak times when possible
• Staying informed

If you have any questions about the I-10 bridge construction you are asked to call 337-437-9100

