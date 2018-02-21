There’s so many ways to work out these days but have you ever thought about tap dancing?

Sarah Quinn Jones School of Ballet offers adult tap dancing lessons every Monday at 6 p.m. and no experience is necessary.

Bo Rentrop just started tapping a few months ago, and says she loves it because it keeps her active.

“I have to keep up with my children, my grandchildren, and my great grandchildren. I am an eighty-six-year-old tap dancer,” said Rentrop.

Yvette Ware teaches the tap classes at Sarah Quinn Jones School of Ballet, and says it is quite the workout, which can provide health benefits.

“Every part of your body is moving. Your feet are moving, your arms are moving, it stimulates your brain. There have been studies that it helps prevent dementia.”

To sign up for classes, or learn more visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sarahjonesballet/

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.