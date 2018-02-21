Cameron Parish man arrested for school threat

Cameron Parish deputies arrested a Hackberry man Tuesday after they say he posted a school threat on Facebook.

Investigators say a message on Aaron Labove's Facebook page stated "I could snap tomorrow and shoot up a school. You don't know me bro". Cameron Parish Deputies were alerted to the message and investigated. No particular school was named in the threat.

Deputies say Labove, 28, admitted to posting the statement and was arrested for possession of synthetic marijuana and terrorizing. Search warrants were obtained and the investigation is still ongoing. No bond has been set.

