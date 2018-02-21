Lake Charles native earns Navy Blue Angels crest

A Navy mechanic from Lake Charles was presented with the Navy Blue Angels crest on last Friday.

Flight leader for the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, Cmdr. Eric Doyle, presented Aviation Structural Mechanic Safety Equipment 1st Class (AW) Jack Reynolds with the crest during a Blue Angels cresting ceremony at Naval Air facility in El Centro, California.

This honor is earned after completing several weeks of training in squadron history, procedures, teamwork and traditions.

Congratulations to Jack Reynolds.

