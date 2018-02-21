Watch and discuss "Slavery by Another Name"

Epps Memorial Library in Lake Charles is hosting a movie and discussion on the PBS film "Slavery by Another Name."

The movie is a documentary on the belief that slavery ended in this country with the Emancipation Proclamation. The viewing and discussion is in conjunction with the "Purchased Lives: The American Slave Trade from 1808 to 1865" exhibit at Central Library.

The viewing will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 22 at 1320 N. Simmons St. The program is free and open to the public.

For more information, those interested are asked to call 337-721-7090.

