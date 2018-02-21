Retired NFL player Nate Livings is coming to read to your kids

Retired NFL offensive lineman, Nate Livings, is visiting Lake area libraries.

Livings has written a children's book series titled "Big Boy Nate's First Football Road Trip" and he will read to the children at libraries around Lake Charles. Livings was inspired to write the books after the birth of his son in 2014, so he began to write the chronicles of the time they spend together and share it with the world. His foundation, The Nate Livings Foundation, helps equip young men and women to create their own opportunities to succeed.

These readings are free and open to the public and Livings will sign books and take photos afterward. Here are the book signing stops and times:

Monday, Feb 26 at 6 p.m. – Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Rd., 721-7127

Tuesday, Feb 27 at 4 p.m. – Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., 721-7095

Wednesday, Feb 28 at 5:30pm – Epps Memorial Library, 1320 N. Simmons St., 721-7090

For more information visit www.calcasieulibrary.org.

