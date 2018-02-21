Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: Feb. 20 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: Feb. 20

By Kathy Del Hoyo, Producer
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Cody Deon Poncho, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a control substance, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace. 

Marlon Keith Cady, 37, Lake Charles: Two counts direct contempt of court.

Donshelle Ann Francis, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a control dangerous substance.  Bond: $500

Fahad Yar Khan, 30, Lake Charles: Attempted theft, theft, prohibited acts. Bond: $4,000

Nicole Tamara Hoffpauir, 36, Westlake: Bank fraud, forgery, direct contempt of court, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, contraband defined. Bond: $5,000

Anthony Dwayne Jolivette, 24, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery. 

Kendrick Wayne Payne, 26, Lake Charles: Battery. 

Donna Jean Richards, 51, Ragley:  Telephone communications, improper language, harassment. Bond: $2,500

Aven Jude Buggage, 32, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. 

Mark Allen Leger, 34, Vinton: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of legend drug without a prescription, possession of marijuana. 

Marty D Arceneaux, 30, Iowa: Direct contempt of court. 

Xzaviar Darnell Jackson, 27, Lake Charles: Possession with intent to sell, obstruction of justice. 

Onjelette Victoria Reed, 24, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $1,000

Radall Keith Langley, 49, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer. 

Britoya Adrianna Elam, 22, Sulphur: Theft. 

Adams Nicholas John, 30, Lake Charles: Probation violation. 

Javin Markese Williams, 29, Lake Charles: Five counts of direct contempt of court, three counts of theft, contraband, three counts simple burglary. 

