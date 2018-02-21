New Orleans author, Freddi Williams Evans, will be in Lake Charles today

A New Orleans Author will be in Lake Charles today to discuss her new book.

Freddi Williams Evans' book is called "Come Sunday: A Young Reader's History of Congo Square." Her book focuses on life during the Sunday gatherings in Congo Square during the antebellum period.

She will also discuss the "purchased lives" exhibit currently on display at Central Library. That free talk starts at six this evening in the Epps Memorial Library on North Simmons Street.



