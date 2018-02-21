New Orleans author, Freddi Williams Evans, will be in Lake Charl - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

New Orleans author, Freddi Williams Evans, will be in Lake Charles today

By Jeremy Stevens, Producer
Connect
(KPLC) -

A New Orleans Author will be in Lake Charles today to discuss her new book. 

Freddi Williams Evans' book is called "Come Sunday: A Young Reader's History of Congo Square."  Her book focuses on life during the Sunday gatherings in Congo Square during the antebellum period. 

She will also discuss the "purchased lives" exhibit currently on display at Central Library. That free talk starts at six this evening in the Epps Memorial Library on North Simmons Street. 
 

Copyright KPLC 2018.  All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Burglary investigations arrest

    Burglary investigations arrest in Jeff Davis Parish

    Burglary investigations arrest in Jeff Davis Parish

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:34 PM EDT2018-03-28 02:34:30 GMT
    Image Courtesy of Jeff Davis Sheriff’s OfficeImage Courtesy of Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office
    Image Courtesy of Jeff Davis Sheriff’s OfficeImage Courtesy of Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office

    Detectives with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office made another arrest in the ongoing investigations of Burglaries and Thefts in the parish.  Brandon Taylor Charpentier, 25,  was booked into the parish jail today on charges of Obstruction of Justice, 4 counts of Theft, Simple Burglary and Monetary instrument abuse.  Charpentier is associated with two other individuals, Aden Greek and Nicole Ortego,  previously arrested by detectives in December 2017 for committ...

    More >>

    Detectives with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office made another arrest in the ongoing investigations of Burglaries and Thefts in the parish.  Brandon Taylor Charpentier, 25,  was booked into the parish jail today on charges of Obstruction of Justice, 4 counts of Theft, Simple Burglary and Monetary instrument abuse.  Charpentier is associated with two other individuals, Aden Greek and Nicole Ortego,  previously arrested by detectives in December 2017 for committ...

    More >>

  • SPECIAL REPORT: Fighting the opioid crisis in SWLA

    SPECIAL REPORT: Fighting the opioid crisis in SWLA

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-03-28 02:11:12 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Monday night 7News began its series on the opioid crisis here in Southwest Louisiana with a mother who lost her son to the deadly drug Fentanyl.  It's clear that these drugs are here in our area, but what's being done to combat the problem.  "Calcasieu Parish is in the middle of two big cities, New Orleans and Houston," said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff, Tony Mancuso. "We have major waterways, which give access. We have a major interstate with a l...

    More >>

    Monday night 7News began its series on the opioid crisis here in Southwest Louisiana with a mother who lost her son to the deadly drug Fentanyl.  It's clear that these drugs are here in our area, but what's being done to combat the problem.  "Calcasieu Parish is in the middle of two big cities, New Orleans and Houston," said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff, Tony Mancuso. "We have major waterways, which give access. We have a major interstate with a l...

    More >>

  • Lastrapes defense attorney says DNA evidence doesn't prove murder

    Lastrapes defense attorney says DNA evidence doesn't prove murder

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-03-28 00:06:07 GMT
    Roman Lastrapes (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)Roman Lastrapes (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)

    DNA is a big part of the case against Roman Lastrapes the man accused of the first degree murder of Linda Moore in January 2010. Lastrapes' attorney says the evidence the state is presenting, doesn't prove murder at all.

    More >>

    DNA is a big part of the case against Roman Lastrapes the man accused of the first degree murder of Linda Moore in January 2010. Lastrapes' attorney says the evidence the state is presenting, doesn't prove murder at all.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly