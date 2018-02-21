Louisiana Tech uses big second inning to down McNeese, 5-1

Louisiana Tech needed just one inning of scoring to down McNeese by a 5-1 score on Tuesday night in college baseball action, but after a 5-run second inning, the Bulldogs were shut down by the Cowboys’ bullpen.



McNeese (0-4) got a first-inning run after Shane Selman scored on a wild pitch following him reaching after being hit by a pitch, advancing to third on a Joe Provenzano single, then scoring on the wild pitch.



Freshman Adam Goree, making his first collegiate start on the mound, breezed through the first frame with three straight outs, the first two on strike outs. But the Barbe High product ran into trouble in the second after catcher Chris Clayton led off the inning with a solo home run over the left field wall on a 3-2 pitch to tie the game at 1-1.



With a runner on second and two outs, the Bulldogs (3-2) put the next five batters on base as four of those crossed the plate, one on a walk and one a wild pitch. Peyton McLemore relieved Goree with the bases loaded and struck out Parker Bates to end the inning. Goree (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing all five runs on four this with four walks and three strike outs.



McLemore was followed out of the pen by Zach Rider, Austin Briggs, and Brody Strahan who all combined to throw 6 1/3 scoreless innings and allowed just two hits while striking out eight.



The Cowboys struggled at the plate the entire night, scattering just five hits.



Shortstop Reid Bourque had two of the five singles in the game while Jake Cochran, Carson Maxwell and Provenzano recorded the other three.



LTU starting pitcher David Leal (1-0) earned the win after going seven innings of one-run, four-hit ball with six Ks and no walks.



The Bulldogs put up just six hits on the board with Clayton’s home run being the only extra base-hit in the game.



McNeese will continue its road trip this weekend when it visits Texas State for a three-game weekend series.



The Cowboys will return home next Wednesday when they host SEC power Mississippi State. Tickets for that game remain on sale at the McNeese ticket office.

