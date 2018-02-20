Law enforcement talk about recent school threats

Tension across Louisiana with a number of school threats reported in the wake of the Florida school shooting.

That includes DeRidder where the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office confirms it detained a juvenile Monday over threats against DeRidder High School.

In Jeff Davis Parish, police searched Welsh High School Tuesday after reports of a gun on campus. No gun was found.

In Oakdale, a middle school student was taken into custody for allegedly making, and threats were also reported in Evangeline, Rapides and Tangiphoa Parishes.

But with so many rumors of threats floating around social media, law enforcement wants the public to make sure they come to them with facts before they post online and make things worse.

"If you know that there's something going to take place at a school of this magnitude, don't get on social media and talk about it," said Welsh Police Chief, Marcus Crochet. "Call your law enforcement agency. Let us handle it."

Tuesday Crochet and his department were handling a school threat rumor that wasn't true.

"Every person that we've talked to, every avenue that we have taken, we have not brought anything factual to the table," he said.

Crochet said the rumor all started with students talking about suicide prevention. The conversation somehow shifted, and some students, thinking things would escalate to violence, decided to leave.

"It's a scary feeling," said student Camryn Moore. "No one wants to experience that."

Two parishes over, DeRidder High School students were worrying about threats made Monday.

"I thought it was just some joke someone made up, but when I actually saw him in the hallway and the way he was looking at people, it really scared me," said student Mackenzie Harmon.

The DeRidder Police Department, Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police are still investigating an incident involving a student making disturbing remarks.

"We take every complaint seriously," said Mark Herford, Chief of Detectives for the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office.

And some students say threats shouldn't be taken lightly.

"Maybe they were joking, maybe they weren't, but it's something that you shouldn't threat about," said student Ariaunna Goldwire. "It's nothing you should play about."

When it comes to any type of threat, officers agree your first response should be to notify law enforcement.

"If there is anything out there that anybody knows about, that is factual and they have it and they saw it, and they read it and they can prove it to us we want to see it," said Crochet.

The DeRidder student detained Monday has been charged with terrorizing.

Calcasieu Parish District Attorney John DeRosier says those charged with terrorizing could face a penalty of up to 15 years in prison if charged as an adult.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.