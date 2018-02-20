The Louisiana Partnership for Children and Families to host stakeholders meeting

The Louisiana Partnership for Children and Families, the only statewide organization connecting child-serving organizations together for better outcomes for children, is hosting a series of regional meetings throughout the state to bring together stakeholders and discuss important issues facing children.

Connecting the Dots for Children is a two-hour event featuring information on engaging partners for child abuse prevention, bridging gaps in child services, and sharing best practices in providing the best outcomes for children. The event is an opportunity for child-serving stakeholders to learn how they can increase their impact by learning about proposed policy changes, share information from state agencies, examine child abuse prevention developments, and discuss the family economic stability issues being impacted by the state budget. The meetings are being conducted with generous support from the Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation and the Louisiana Children’s Trust Fund.

The Southwest Louisiana Regional Meeting will be held Thursday, March 1, from 2:00 – 4:00pm at the Family & Youth Counseling Agency, 220 Louie Street, Lake Charles.

Participants are asked to registered for the event by visiting www.louisianapartnership.org and selecting the regional meeting or by calling 985-624-3514 and asking to register for the Partnership Regional Meeting.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.