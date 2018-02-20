The Louisiana Partnership for Children and Families to host stak - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Louisiana Partnership for Children and Families to host stakeholders meeting

The Louisiana Partnership for Children and Families to host stakeholders meeting

By Mandesha Thornton, News Producer
Connect
Image courtesy of The Louisiana Partnership for Children and Families Image courtesy of The Louisiana Partnership for Children and Families
(KPLC) -

The Louisiana Partnership for Children and Families, the only statewide organization connecting child-serving organizations together for better outcomes for children, is hosting a series of regional meetings throughout the state to bring together stakeholders and discuss important issues facing children.     

Connecting the Dots for Children is a two-hour event featuring information on engaging partners for child abuse prevention, bridging gaps in child services, and sharing best practices in providing the best outcomes for children.  The event is an opportunity for child-serving stakeholders to learn how they can increase their impact by learning about proposed policy changes, share information from state agencies, examine child abuse prevention developments, and discuss the family economic stability issues being impacted by the state budget. The meetings are being conducted with generous support from the Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation and the Louisiana Children’s Trust Fund.

The Southwest Louisiana Regional Meeting will be held Thursday, March 1, from 2:00 – 4:00pm at the Family & Youth Counseling Agency, 220 Louie Street, Lake Charles.

Participants are asked to registered for the event by visiting www.louisianapartnership.org and selecting the regional meeting or by calling 985-624-3514 and asking to register for the Partnership Regional Meeting.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:29:12 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly