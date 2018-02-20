Lake Charles to host free medical clinic

Some big news coming from Lake Charles City Hall.

Mayor Nic Hunter announced an opportunity for the community to receive free medical care.

“This is more than just showing up and getting a free pair of glasses one day, this is about providing much needed quality of life to our citizens,” said Hunter.

Remote Area Medical, or R.A.M., is an organization that helps cities host free medical clinics fueled by donors and volunteers which deliver free, high-quality vision, dental, and medical services to children, individuals, and families who do not have access or cannot afford a visit to a doctor.

No proof of insurance, residency, or income needed. Just show up!

“We want to make it more than just a one-day event,” said Hunter. “We're hoping that this event will help spark kind of a revolution of healthcare within our community and will hopefully introduce a lot of our community members to existing healthcare options that, perhaps, they didn't know about before this event.”

Planning to host this two day clinic has been in the works since August, thanks to City Wellness Coordinator, Emily Ashworth, who along with Hunter saw the growing need in the community

“Working with the employees here in the City of Lake Charles and also those in the community through my church, I did see that need and it's very hurtful to not be able to help someone get a pair of eyeglasses or get a tooth pulled, so whenever I had gone to an event and actually meant some of the staff from Remote Area Medical, it really excited me and motivated me,” said Ashworth.

She's seen first-hand the impact R.A.M. can have.

“R.A.M. provides anywhere from $200,000 to $600,000, all the way up to $1 million in free healthcare with each event,” said Ashworth. “It depends on how many people are seen. The last event that they had done, they actually serviced over 2,000 people in that week. They actually did it for a full week and it was well over that. The clinic that I attended in Houston, over 600 people were seen in over a day and a half so even more could've been seeing if we had more providers.”

The City has built a team and has already secured funding and some medical volunteers, but they need more!

The clinic will be held at the Civic Center September 15-16.

The City is seeking any and all health professionals to come volunteer, even residents and nursing students.

They are also seeking general volunteers to come help with registration and hospitality.

Email Emily.ashworth@cityoflc.us to become a volunteer.

