BSEE conducting investigation into weekend fatality

(Source: The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement)

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement is conducting an investigation of a fatality of a platform worker about 64 miles south of Lake Charles.

The worker was involved in replacing firewater piping.

BSEE Gulf of Mexico Region investigators and inspectors are conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the fatality.

No other personnel were harmed and there was no pollution as a result of the incident.

