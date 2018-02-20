Beauregard student facing court hearing after threatening statements

Multiple agencies are investigating allegations of threats made against DeRidder High School. According to Chief Detective Mark Herford, the investigation began Monday afternoon when both the DeRidder Police Department and the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office became aware through social media that a juvenile student had made statements while at school that other students found disturbing.

Both agencies interviewed numerous individuals as part of the investigation. As a result, the student who made the statements was interviewed Monday and later detained by detectives. That student now faces a court hearing Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, both agencies are taking necessary procedures to maintain the safety of the students and staff at all Beauregard Parish Schools. These actions include extra law enforcement presence and continued monitoring of social media sites.

Law enforcement officials ask that if someone sees or hears something that is concerning, to contact their local law enforcement agency.

