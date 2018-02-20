Daniel Kight found guilty of second degree murder

Daniel Kight has been found guilty of second-degree murder in State District Court. He had pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity.

The court knew Daniel Kight stabbed David Scasino more than fifty times and mutilated his body. But Judge Robert Wyatt found him guilty of second degree murder – which means Kight did not suffer from any mental disease or defect that prevented him from knowing right from wrong when he killed Scasino.



Prosecutor Charles Robinson says the evidence backs that up.

"He recognized what he had done was wrong. And even their expert had to acknowledge the fact that he had lied about things," said Robinson.

"The victim had accused the defendant of being a child molester, which is exactly why he was killed. This was a revenge killing. This was because the victim accused him of being a child molester, point blank," he said.

Vinton Police Lieutenant Scott Spell says the crime was premeditated.

"I think someone who is truly insane would not make a phone call the night before to tell law enforcement exactly what he was going to do," said Spell.

However, defense attorney Richard White disputes that, saying Kight thought he was saving a non-existent little girl.

"When the police came out and investigated and didn't arrest him, didn't take any kind of curative measure, Daniel began to believe that his taking this radical action was right. Therefore we submitted that he couldn't distinguish between right and wrong," said White.

Still, prosecutor Robinson believes Kight's delusions about Ninjas, a super model and being able to fly were a fabrication.

"Right before trial. That's when I was first notified about ninjas and Cheryl Tiegs and all these fantastic delusions that he was having as he had more time to create a defense. And they had to do that I get that," he said.

But White says no.

"Hour by hour, day by day these three subjects were discussed and it was just maddening to the family because his delusions became a part of their daily reality," said White.

The second degree murder conviction carries mandatory life in prison. Formal sentencing of Kight is at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 26.

