Shrek the Musical at ACTS Theatre - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Shrek the Musical at ACTS Theatre

(Source: Dakota Watson) (Source: Dakota Watson)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Grab your torch and pitchfork. Shrek the Musical is coming to ACTS Theatre this weekend.

The first performance is on Saturday at 7:30 followed by six more shows over the next three weekends.

Mila Alcantara plays the role of Young Fiona, and really hopes the audience to walks away amazed.

“I want them to smile and feel like they’re actually in this world instead of just, ‘Oh that’s an actor on stage, I know that isn’t real.’ I want them to kind of just believe that it’s real,” said Alcantara.

Krystal Smith plays the role of the Dragon, and has more than one reason to be excited for the play.

"My daughter is in it, so getting to do this with her is very special to me, and giving her the opportunity to do something that I enjoy doing when I was growing up. Seeing her enjoy it is really special," said Smith.

Tickets are 25 dollars for adults, and 15 dollars for students, and can be purchased on the ACTS Theatre website or at the box office.

A full list of the performances is as follows:

  • Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 25 at 3 p.m.
  • March 3, 9, 10 at 7:30 p.m.
  • March 4, 11 at 3 p.m

Copyright KPLC 2018.  All rights reserved.

