Vinton man arrested for DWI 3rd

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a Vinton man for a third-offense DWI on Feb. 14.

Deputies were dispatched to the 3400 block of Choupique Road in Sulphur on reports of a car crashed in a ditch, according to a post on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page. When they arrived, they found Michael D. Tabor, Jr., 37, who told authorities he had two alcoholic beverages four hours before he crashed.

After performing poorly on the standard field sobriety test, Tabor, Jr. was arrested and taken to the station, where he took a breathalyzer, which he failed. He was booked in the Calcasieu Correctional Center, charged with a DWI and careless operation. He was released later that day after posting an $8,000 bond.

