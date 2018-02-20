SLIDESHOW: Celebrate National Love Your Pet Day with the cutest pet photos ever

Feb. 20 is National Love Your Pet Day.

This is a day to hug your furry friend a little tighter. Pet-lovers everywhere can take this day to give your best friend extra attention and pampering... as if you don't already do that enough.

Whether it's a cat, dog, rat, fish, or even a hedgehog, we want to see your pets! Send your cutest photos to newmedia@kplctv.com and we'll add them to our slideshow. Mobile users, click HERE if unable to see the slideshow.

Here are some ways to celebrate: buy your pet a special treat, take them somewhere to spend quality time for longer than you normally do, and post your favorite memories to social media so everyone else can appreciate your pet with you.

