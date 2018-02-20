Launch of Industry Works by SWLA Economic Development Alliance - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Launch of Industry Works by SWLA Economic Development Alliance

By KPLC Digital Staff
The Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance has announced the next phase of their Ready, Set, Work workforce initiative called Industry Works. (Source: Industry Works)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance has announced the next phase of their Ready, Set, Work workforce initiative called Industry Works, a collaborative effort between the Alliance’s Workforce Development Committee, Phillips 66 Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex, Louisiana Economic Development and the Regional Economic Alliance of Louisiana.

The goal of the project is to increase awareness of, interest in and access to information about the wide range of career opportunities in our local refineries and manufacturing facilities, as well as the service providers who support these companies.

A look at the Southwest Louisiana Projects Report, compiled by the Alliance and last updated on December 1, 2017, shows over 15 projects either under construction or pending final approval; all which will create permanent jobs upon completion.

“With the tremendous economic growth Southwest Louisiana is experiencing – and will continue to see for the next decade – our local industries often face challenges when it comes to finding qualified employees for a multitude of jobs. That’s what Industry Works is all about – to ensure that we have a qualified workforce to meet the current and future demand of industry in our region,” says R. B. Smith, Vice President of Workforce Development for the Alliance.

“As a result of this grant, Phillips 66 Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex is able to assist in supporting and maintaining a high quality workforce that translates into a safer work environment overall.  This initiative is one way we can help our community and align our key company values to improve lives where we live and work,” said Richard G. Harbison, Phillips 66 Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex Manager.

“LED understands that a highly skilled, productive workforce is vital to supporting the unprecedented industrial expansion in the Lake Charles area. Effective workforce development initiatives build this critical pipeline while providing access for our citizens to the best jobs in their area. Industry Works will provide tremendous value to the Lake Charles community, and we look forward to celebrating its success,” says Susana Schowen, Director of Workforce Initiatives, LED FastStart.

The new Industry Works web page at www.IndustryWorksSWLA.org provides information on a variety of careers, training programs and links to job openings at local facilities. 

An awareness campaign is underway on social and traditional media to provide education about the wide variety of employment opportunities in the regional industries.

