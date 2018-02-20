Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Feb. 19, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Feb. 19, 2018

(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Joseph Scott Prince, 25, Vinton: Battery.

Johnathan Ray Victorian, 26, Kinder: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; flight from an officer; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; license tag violation; misrepresentation during booking. Bond: $32,000.

Daniel Juan Ramirez, 39, Corpus Christi, TX: Unauthorized use of a critical infrastructure. Bond: $2,000.

Errick Jermaine Arceneaux, 40, Lake Charles: Battery. Bond: $5,000.

Ashley Spell Lilly, 27, Sulphur: Unauthorized use of food stamp coupons. Bond: $3,000.

Christopher Shon Mace, 45, Benton: Aggravated incest.

Desmyne Joseph Henry, 27, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; first-degree murder; contraband; habitual offender; injuring witnesses or officers; possession of drugs with the intent to produce, manufacture, or distribute; theft; attempted battery of a correctional facility employee; possession of drugs. Bond: $360,000.

Candice Caye Wimberly, 37, Vinton: Theft, criminal conspiracy, instate detainer. Bond: $1,500.

Matthew Brent Darjean, 27, Iowa: Battery.

Troy Michael Guidry, 24, Iowa: Aggravated assault.

Kayleigh D. Bussell, 17, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture, or produce; first-offense possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons.

Marcy Elizabeth Jones, 28, Sulphur: Expired vehicle plate, operating vehicle while license is suspended, first-offense possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs.

Tanner Jace Holland, 22, Ragley: Illegal possession of stolen things, operating vehicle while license is suspended, theft.

John Rawlin Baker, 17, Iowa: Battery. Bond: $1,000.

Adonta Laron Lewis, 22, Iowa: Instate detainer.

Sandra Rosario Gutierrez, 33, Houston, TX: Out-of-state detainer.

Joshua Bernard Hardy, 35, Westlake: Battery; tail lamp violation; possession of drugs with the intent to produce, manufacture, or distribute; first-offense possession of marijuana.

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

