Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Feb. 19, 2018

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Joseph Scott Prince, 25, Vinton: Battery.

Johnathan Ray Victorian, 26, Kinder: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; flight from an officer; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; license tag violation; misrepresentation during booking. Bond: $32,000.

Daniel Juan Ramirez, 39, Corpus Christi, TX: Unauthorized use of a critical infrastructure. Bond: $2,000.

Errick Jermaine Arceneaux, 40, Lake Charles: Battery. Bond: $5,000.

Ashley Spell Lilly, 27, Sulphur: Unauthorized use of food stamp coupons. Bond: $3,000.

Christopher Shon Mace, 45, Benton: Aggravated incest.

Desmyne Joseph Henry, 27, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; first-degree murder; contraband; habitual offender; injuring witnesses or officers; possession of drugs with the intent to produce, manufacture, or distribute; theft; attempted battery of a correctional facility employee; possession of drugs. Bond: $360,000.

Candice Caye Wimberly, 37, Vinton: Theft, criminal conspiracy, instate detainer. Bond: $1,500.

Matthew Brent Darjean, 27, Iowa: Battery.

Troy Michael Guidry, 24, Iowa: Aggravated assault.

Kayleigh D. Bussell, 17, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture, or produce; first-offense possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons.

Marcy Elizabeth Jones, 28, Sulphur: Expired vehicle plate, operating vehicle while license is suspended, first-offense possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs.

Tanner Jace Holland, 22, Ragley: Illegal possession of stolen things, operating vehicle while license is suspended, theft.

John Rawlin Baker, 17, Iowa: Battery. Bond: $1,000.

Adonta Laron Lewis, 22, Iowa: Instate detainer.

Sandra Rosario Gutierrez, 33, Houston, TX: Out-of-state detainer.

Joshua Bernard Hardy, 35, Westlake: Battery; tail lamp violation; possession of drugs with the intent to produce, manufacture, or distribute; first-offense possession of marijuana.

