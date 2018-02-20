Sowela will host the CMT Empowering Education Tour

Sowela Technical Community College will host the CMT Empowering Education Tour at its Morgan Smith Campus in Jennings, Louisiana on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

CMT Empowering Education is a comprehensive educational campaign that provides education support and resources to aid prospective students in overcoming the most commonly perceived obstacles to furthering education.

Sowela is one of eight community and technical college campuses throughout Louisiana that will serve as host sites.

For more information, visit https://www.sowela.edu/cmt.

