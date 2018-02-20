The Children's Museum homeschool day - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Children's Museum homeschool day

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Interacting with other children and having fun, both while learning… The Children’s Museum in Lake Charles has been a destination for families in Southwest Louisiana for years now.

The Children’s Museum in Lake Charles is celebrating its thirtieth year in Southwest Louisiana, and Dan Ellender, the executive director of The Children’s Museum says it offers families more than just fun.

“We actually serve as a special place for families to come that’s educational. People don’t always realize that but everything in here is educational. It’s hands-on because kids learn so well through hands-on learning, and this gives the whole community and the schools a place to go to do those types of things,” said Ellender.”

Yesterday was one of the four times throughout the year that the museum had its homeschool day.

“This gives them a chance, but also it gives the moms a chance, and the dads to come in and get together and meet each other and really interact. I mean, it’s just a big social time, but they also get to see the museum, and interact with that. Since it’s all educational, it fits right in to their programs,” said Ellender.

However, if kids hope to play at the museum for years to come, they may have to go to a different site.

The Children’s museum is still trying to make the move to a new location by Millennium Park by the lake.

“That is a project that has been going on for over a year now, we’re in the feasibility and actual stages of planning to see how we would do that, and if we could do that, and then when we get those numbers and things together we’ll be presenting that to the city, hopefully in May,” said Ellender.

Whether they stay in the same location or move by the water, Ellender says the objective will stay the same: for kids to have fun and learn at the same time.

Copyright 2018 KPLC All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:29:12 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly