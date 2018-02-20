The Children's Museum homeschool day

Interacting with other children and having fun, both while learning… The Children’s Museum in Lake Charles has been a destination for families in Southwest Louisiana for years now.

The Children’s Museum in Lake Charles is celebrating its thirtieth year in Southwest Louisiana, and Dan Ellender, the executive director of The Children’s Museum says it offers families more than just fun.

“We actually serve as a special place for families to come that’s educational. People don’t always realize that but everything in here is educational. It’s hands-on because kids learn so well through hands-on learning, and this gives the whole community and the schools a place to go to do those types of things,” said Ellender.”

Yesterday was one of the four times throughout the year that the museum had its homeschool day.

“This gives them a chance, but also it gives the moms a chance, and the dads to come in and get together and meet each other and really interact. I mean, it’s just a big social time, but they also get to see the museum, and interact with that. Since it’s all educational, it fits right in to their programs,” said Ellender.

However, if kids hope to play at the museum for years to come, they may have to go to a different site.

The Children’s museum is still trying to make the move to a new location by Millennium Park by the lake.

“That is a project that has been going on for over a year now, we’re in the feasibility and actual stages of planning to see how we would do that, and if we could do that, and then when we get those numbers and things together we’ll be presenting that to the city, hopefully in May,” said Ellender.

Whether they stay in the same location or move by the water, Ellender says the objective will stay the same: for kids to have fun and learn at the same time.

