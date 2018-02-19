The Marshall Tucker Band to perform in Lake Charles

The Marshall Tucker Band will perform at the Grand Event Center of Golden Nugget Lake Charles on Friday, May 25 at 8:30 PM according to a news release.

The group combined rock, rhythm, country, blues, and jazz with extended instrumental passages to help establish the Southern rock genre in the 1970’s. Their hits include the singles “Can’t You See”, “Heard It In A Love Song”, and “Fire On The Mountain”.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 9 with prices starting at $15, available online at www.goldennuggetlc.com or by visiting the Golden Nugget Box Office.

