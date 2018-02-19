Scotlandville Magnet hires LaGrange's Jules Sullen to be next head coach

After 9 seasons at his alma mater, Jules Sullen said it was time to test his talents outside of Lake Charles.

Sullen is leaving LaGrange to accept the head coaching job at Scotlandville Magnet.

"I had an opportunity to embark on a new adventure. Scotlandville was able to provide that for me," said Sullen. "It’s not me really saying that I need to leave LaGrange, it’s just an opportunity that has come through. Being in a larger area and a larger city, I just wanted the opportunity to bring my talents somewhere else."

Sullen leaves the Gators after posting a 54-47 record according to MaxPreps. His teams also shared or won outright district titles in five seasons, including four straight from 2011-2014.

Sullen took the Gators to the playoffs in all but two of his seasons as head coach. His teams totaled four playoff wins, including a quarterfinal run in 2012.

He told the Gators his intention to leave LaGrange on Monday.

"The toughest thing was standing in front of my players and telling them that I will no longer be their head football coach. It was extremely tough and extremely emotional," said Sullen. "I was trying to provide to these young man that sometimes in life you have to do things that are for the betterment of you. They were able to understand that and we ended the session with a lot of tears, a lot of hugs, a lot of smiles and a lot of pictures."

"Once a gator, you’re always a gator."

LaGrange has already begun its search for a new head coach. The vacancy has been posted on the CPSB website.

