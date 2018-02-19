David Breaux sentenced to 50 years in prison

A Sulphur man, who was arrested for shooting a pregnant woman and leading authorities on a high speed chase, has been sentenced.

David Alan Breaux was convicted of two counts of attempted first degree murder, one count of aggravated flight from an officer, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Dec. 1, 2017 by a unanimous jury.

Breaux fled from police after shooting his pregnant girlfriend and attempting to shoot her father in June of 2016.

He was spotted in the parking garage of Christus St. Pats, leading to the lock down of the hospital, and was finally apprehended after a 30-minute high speed chase.

Breaux was sentenced to 50 years of hard labor on Feb. 16.

