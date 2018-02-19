LHSAA releases 2018 boys' basketball playoff brackets

The LHSAA released its 2018 boys' basketball playoff brackets Monday. The final four for each class will be held March 5-10 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

Southwest Louisiana had six top five seeds this season. Defending champion Washington-Marion is the highest local seed in Class 3A.

You can find the seedings and first round matchups down below.

Class 5A-

(29) Sulphur at (4) Walker - 2/23, 7:00 PM @ Walker

(27) LaGrange at (6) H.L. Bourgeois - 2/23, 6:00 PM @ H.L. Bourgeois



Click here for the full Class 5A bracket.

Class 4A-

(26) Huntington at (7) DeRidder - 2/23, 7:00 PM @ DeRidder

(19) Leesville at (14) Opelousas

Click here for the full Class 4A bracket.

Class 3A-

(24) Marksville at (9) Washington-Marion - 2/23, 7:00 PM @ Washington-Marion

(30) Iota at (3) Sophie B. Wright

(22) Jennings (11) Crowley

(26) South Beauregard at (7) Richwood - 2/23, 7:00 PM @ Richwood

(23) Avoyelles at (10) Lake Charles College Prep

Click here for the full Class 3A bracket.

Class 2A-

(24) Rapides at (9) Vinton

(28) Lakeside at (5) Lake Arthur - 2/23, 6:30 PM @ Lake Arthur

(29) Welsh at (4) Red River

(23) Pickering at (10) Ferriday

(31) Rosepine at (2) North Caddo - 2/23, 6:00 PM @ North Caddo



Click here for the full Class 2A bracket.

Class 1A-

(28) Block at (5) Grand Lake - 2/23, 6:30 PM @ Grand Lake

(29) Basile at (4) White Castle

(30) Oberlin at (3) North Central

(22) Elton at (11) Merryville - 2/23, 6:00 PM @ Merryville

(18) Kentwood at (15) South Cameron - 2/23, 7:00 PM @ South Cameron

Click here for the full Class 1A bracket.

Class B-

(25) Fairview at (8) Doyline - 2/23, 6:30 PM @ Doyline

(21) Stanley at (12) Bell City - 2/23, 6:00 PM @ Bell City

(22) Holden at (11) Pitkin - 2/23, 6:00 PM @ Pitkin

(27) Converse at (6) Elizabeth - 2/23, 6:00 PM @ Elizabeth

(23) Lacassine at (10) Mt. Hermon - 2/23, 6:30 PM @ Mt. Hermon

(3) Hathaway - *First Round Bye*



Click here for the full Class B bracket.

Class C-

(17) Evans at (16) Grand Isle - 2/22, 6:30 PM @ Grand Isle

(21) Reeves at (12) Atlanta - 2/22, 5:30 PM @ Atlanta

(23) Plainview at (10) Starks - 2/23, 6:00 PM @ Starks

(18) Dodson at (15) Hackberry - 2/23, 6:00 PM @ Hackberry

(3) Singer - *First Round Bye*

(8) Johnson Bayou - *First Round Bye*

Click here for the full Class C bracket.

Division I-

No local teams in play.

Click here for the full Division I bracket.

Division II-

(5) St. Louis - *First Round Bye*

Click here for the full Division II bracket.

Division III-

No local teams in play.

Click here for the full Division III bracket.

Division IV-

(3) Hamilton Christian - *First Round Bye*

Click here for the full Division IV bracket.

Division V-

No local teams in play.

Click here for the full Division V bracket.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.