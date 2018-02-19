LHSAA releases 2018 boys' basketball playoff brackets

The LHSAA released its 2018 boys' basketball playoff brackets Monday. The final four for each class will be held March 5-10 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
Southwest Louisiana had six top five seeds this season. Defending champion Washington-Marion is the highest local seed in Class 3A.
You can find the seedings and first round matchups down below.
Class 5A-
(29) Sulphur at (4) Walker - 2/23, 7:00 PM @ Walker
(27) LaGrange at (6) H.L. Bourgeois - 2/23, 6:00 PM @ H.L. Bourgeois
Click here for the full Class 5A bracket.
Class 4A-
(26) Huntington at (7) DeRidder - 2/23, 7:00 PM @ DeRidder
(19) Leesville at (14) Opelousas
Click here for the full Class 4A bracket.
Class 3A-
(24) Marksville at (9) Washington-Marion - 2/23, 7:00 PM @ Washington-Marion
(30) Iota at (3) Sophie B. Wright
(22) Jennings (11) Crowley
(26) South Beauregard at (7) Richwood - 2/23, 7:00 PM @ Richwood
(23) Avoyelles at (10) Lake Charles College Prep
Click here for the full Class 3A bracket.
Class 2A-
(24) Rapides at (9) Vinton
(28) Lakeside at (5) Lake Arthur - 2/23, 6:30 PM @ Lake Arthur
(29) Welsh at (4) Red River
(23) Pickering at (10) Ferriday
(31) Rosepine at (2) North Caddo - 2/23, 6:00 PM @ North Caddo
Click here for the full Class 2A bracket.
Class 1A-
(28) Block at (5) Grand Lake - 2/23, 6:30 PM @ Grand Lake
(29) Basile at (4) White Castle
(30) Oberlin at (3) North Central
(22) Elton at (11) Merryville - 2/23, 6:00 PM @ Merryville
(18) Kentwood at (15) South Cameron - 2/23, 7:00 PM @ South Cameron
Click here for the full Class 1A bracket.
Class B-
(25) Fairview at (8) Doyline - 2/23, 6:30 PM @ Doyline
(21) Stanley at (12) Bell City - 2/23, 6:00 PM @ Bell City
(22) Holden at (11) Pitkin - 2/23, 6:00 PM @ Pitkin
(27) Converse at (6) Elizabeth - 2/23, 6:00 PM @ Elizabeth
(23) Lacassine at (10) Mt. Hermon - 2/23, 6:30 PM @ Mt. Hermon
(3) Hathaway - *First Round Bye*
Click here for the full Class B bracket.
Class C-
(17) Evans at (16) Grand Isle - 2/22, 6:30 PM @ Grand Isle
(21) Reeves at (12) Atlanta - 2/22, 5:30 PM @ Atlanta
(23) Plainview at (10) Starks - 2/23, 6:00 PM @ Starks
(18) Dodson at (15) Hackberry - 2/23, 6:00 PM @ Hackberry
(3) Singer - *First Round Bye*
(8) Johnson Bayou - *First Round Bye*
Click here for the full Class C bracket.
Division I-
No local teams in play.
Click here for the full Division I bracket.
Division II-
(5) St. Louis - *First Round Bye*
Click here for the full Division II bracket.
Division III-
No local teams in play.
Click here for the full Division III bracket.
Division IV-
(3) Hamilton Christian - *First Round Bye*
Click here for the full Division IV bracket.
Division V-
No local teams in play.
Click here for the full Division V bracket.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.