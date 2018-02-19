Sulphur alum Hannah Jackson wins 200M dash at C-USA indoors

-BY RICEOWLS.COM
Rice sophomore sprinter Hannah Jackson had a run for the ages Sunday afternoon, shattering her own school record to win the 200m dash at Birmingham CrossPlex.
The Sulphur native bested her previous record of 23.59 set earlier this season with a time of 23.25 on Sunday to win her first career C-USA individual title and moved into the top 20 in the nation. In addition, Jackson garnered another five points for the Owls with a fourth place finish of 7.43 in the 60m dash.
As a team, the Owls placed fifth overall out of the 13 C-USA teams with 63.50 points.
The Owls will now await to see who qualifies for the NCAA Indoor Championships, which will be held March 9-10 at Texas A&M.
