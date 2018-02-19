St. Louis Catholic wrestling team wins state title

St. Louis Catholic wrestling team garnered the Division 3 State Title in Bossier City.

This is the first time the Saints have ever won a state championship in the program. The team placed 4th in 2013 and 5th in 2012. The team is led by Coach Terry Gace and assistant coach Bill Painter.

Check out the photo of the happy team with their trophy.

