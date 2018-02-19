Company offers all-expenses paid trip for World War II veterans

Brookshire Grocery Company is sending WWII Veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the World War II Memorial.

The trip is all-expense paid and Brookshire is accepting applications for it's 15th "Heroes Flight."

"Our Company is tremendously grateful for the military men and women who serve our nation," says Chairman of the Board and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. Brad Brookshire, "We are honored to have escorted more than 400 WWII veterans to our nation's capital since 2010 and look forward to making this trip possible for veterans in Acadiana."

Medical personnel and BGC volunteers will accompany the veterans and assist with all aspects of the journey, from carrying luggage to pushing wheelchairs and other needs. The trip departs from Lafayette on May 28.

Veterans interested are asked to apply at super1foods.com or spring-market.com and search "Heroes Flight" or call 903-534-3076.

