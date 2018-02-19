The O'Jays are coming to town

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, The O'Jays, will be coming to Lake Charles this May.

The O'Jays are an R&B group with hits including "Love Train" and "Used to be My Girl". The group has 10 Gold Albums as well as 9 Platinum Albums. They are performing at the Golden Nugget at 8 p.m. on Saturday May 26 in the grand Event Center.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 9 and the prices start at $40. To purchase yours, visit www.goldennuggetlc.com or visit the Golden Nugget Box Office.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.