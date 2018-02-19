Community Easter egg hunt to take place in March

If you're looking for a place to take the kids to Easter egg hunt, there is a community Easter egg hunt for everybody.

Gateway Church of God is hosting an Easter egg hunt open to the public on March 24 at 10:30 am. Children from 2-years-old to 9-years-old can not only search for eggs but jump on the inflatable, play games, and take photographs. Refreshments will also be available.

Gateway Church of God is located at 1815 Sam Houston Jones Parkway, Moss bluff and for more information visit www.gatewaychog.org or call 337-855-2964.

