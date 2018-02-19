Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Feb. 18, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Feb. 18, 2018

By Kathy Del Hoyo, Producer
Connect
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Ruthie Faith Fountain, 38, Sulphur: Issuing worthless checks. Bonded: $1,000

Richard Martin Delyon, 46, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, violations of protective orders.

Lewis Peyton Travis, 52, Battery. 

Angel Grabiel Rondon-Bruno, 34, Lake Charles: Battery. 

Timothy James Hesse, 49, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force, direct contempt of court. 

Alyssa Lynette Brown, 26, Lake Charles: Theft, resisting a police officer with force, battery of a police officer. 

Daja Marie Miller, 19, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled substance. 

James Anthony Bellard, 29, Lake Charles: Instate detainer. 

Tyra J-nai Bellard, 20, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by the refusal of I.D., prohibited acts, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerouss substance, possession or dealing of firearms with an obliterated number, illegal carrying of weapons. 

Jerome Edward Thompkins, 32, Lake Charles: Two counts of direct contempt of court. 

Gregory Ryan Odenbrett, 33, DeQuincy: Prohibited acts, possession of a controlled dangerous substance. 

Kylor James Veillon, 22, Sulphur: Mirrors, possession fo controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts. 

Leroy Joseph Ceasar, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of controlled substance, simple burglary. 

Michael Brandon Jones, 28, Sulphur: Possession of a narcotic, possession of a controlled dangerou substance, prohibited acts, possession of marijuana. 

Luis Gonzales Angel-Posados, 18, Lafayette: Instate detainer. 

Eva Elizabeth Schwab, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts. 

Lien Thi Nguyen, 47, Lake Charles: Prohibited acts, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances. Bond: $500

Francisco Jr Moreno, 51, Starks: Battery by strangulation, flight from an officer. 

Ruben Paul Denison, 36, Enterprise, MS: Operating while intoxicated, maximum speed limit, operating a vehicle while license is suspended. 

Adrian John Stutes, 35, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, operating while intoxicated, careless operation, owner to secure registration, temporary registration plates, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts. Bond: $3,500

Reginald Lamar Carter, 59, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. 

Micheal William Arabie, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of narcotics. Bond: $75,000

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.  

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:29:12 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:28:10 GMT

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:23:45 GMT
    Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Five suspicious fires in Leesville overnight are being investigated. (Source: Office of the State Fire Marshal)

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly