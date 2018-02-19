Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Feb. 18, 2018

Ruthie Faith Fountain, 38, Sulphur: Issuing worthless checks. Bonded: $1,000

Richard Martin Delyon, 46, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, violations of protective orders.

Lewis Peyton Travis, 52, Battery.

Angel Grabiel Rondon-Bruno, 34, Lake Charles: Battery.

Timothy James Hesse, 49, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force, direct contempt of court.

Alyssa Lynette Brown, 26, Lake Charles: Theft, resisting a police officer with force, battery of a police officer.

Daja Marie Miller, 19, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled substance.

James Anthony Bellard, 29, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Tyra J-nai Bellard, 20, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by the refusal of I.D., prohibited acts, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerouss substance, possession or dealing of firearms with an obliterated number, illegal carrying of weapons.

Jerome Edward Thompkins, 32, Lake Charles: Two counts of direct contempt of court.

Gregory Ryan Odenbrett, 33, DeQuincy: Prohibited acts, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Kylor James Veillon, 22, Sulphur: Mirrors, possession fo controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts.

Leroy Joseph Ceasar, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of controlled substance, simple burglary.

Michael Brandon Jones, 28, Sulphur: Possession of a narcotic, possession of a controlled dangerou substance, prohibited acts, possession of marijuana.

Luis Gonzales Angel-Posados, 18, Lafayette: Instate detainer.

Eva Elizabeth Schwab, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts.

Lien Thi Nguyen, 47, Lake Charles: Prohibited acts, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances. Bond: $500

Francisco Jr Moreno, 51, Starks: Battery by strangulation, flight from an officer.

Ruben Paul Denison, 36, Enterprise, MS: Operating while intoxicated, maximum speed limit, operating a vehicle while license is suspended.

Adrian John Stutes, 35, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, operating while intoxicated, careless operation, owner to secure registration, temporary registration plates, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts. Bond: $3,500

Reginald Lamar Carter, 59, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Micheal William Arabie, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of narcotics. Bond: $75,000

