Applications open for World War II Heroes Flight

The 15th World War II Heroes Flight will happen May 28-30, departing from Lafayette.



Veterans will see the World War II Memorial and other sites in Washington, D.C., during the all-expenses-paid trip, sponsored by Brookshire Grocery Co., parent company of Super 1 Foods and Spring Market stores.

“Our Company is tremendously grateful for the military men and women who serve our nation,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman of the Board and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We are honored to have escorted more than 400 WWII veterans to our nation’s capital since 2010 and look forward to making this trip possible for veterans in Acadiana.”

Most of the veterans who go on BGC’s Heroes Flights have not previously seen the WWII Memorial, which opened in 2004. “We’re thrilled for this opportunity to show our Company’s thanks to the World War II veterans in our Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods and Spring Market communities,” Brookshire said.

Veterans participating in previous Heroes Flights have come from communities throughout northeast Texas and north Louisiana.

Medical personnel and BGC volunteers will accompany the veterans and will assist with all aspects of the journey, from carrying luggage to pushing wheelchairs and other needs.

Veterans interested in the trip can apply at super1foods.com or spring-market.com by searching for “Heroes Flight” or by calling 903-534-3076 and requesting an application. Space is limited, so anyone who is interested should apply at their earliest convenience.

