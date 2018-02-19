Southwest Louisiana booking report: Sat. 17 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana booking report: Sat. 17

By Jeremy Stevens, Producer
William Bolton, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, seven counts instate detainer.

Chardric Brown, 28, West Monroe: Theft from $25,000 or more, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Nicholas Jackson, 28, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by fight, theft less than $1,000.

Rafer Hubert, 25, Lake Charles: Stopping, standing or parking outside business or residence districts - display appropriate signal lights, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Russell Burnworth, 57,  Sulphur: Operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, headlamps on motor vehicles, sale distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription.

Salvador Ramos, 57, Sulphur: Proper equipment required on vehicles, registration, commercial vehicles, expired plate, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offense, operating while intoxicated.

Gerald Carter, 42, Lake Charles: Four counts of probation violation..

Daniel Jones, 18, Sulphur: Seven counts of probation violation.

Allen Leblanc, 53, Lake Charles: Second degree battery.

Robert Mouton, 39, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Devin Dodge, 45, Vinton: Possession of synthetic marijuana, produce, manufacture distribute or possess with intent, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, out of state detainer.

Luis Munoz-Stirk, 30, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, federal detainer.

Quinessa Handay, 25, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

Josephur Arline, 22, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

Leo Miller, 32, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, resisting an officer by fight.

Chainon Busby, 45, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, direct contempt of court, possession a controlled dangerous substance.

Domingo Espinoza, 43, Houston: Out of state detainer.

