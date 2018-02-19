Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Feb. 16, 2018

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Michael Adam Tompkins, 42, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace, entry on or remaining after being forbidden. Bond: $1,500.

Jeffery Lynn Daily, 51, Huntington, TX: Bicycle violations, drug paraphernalia, drug possession.

Triston Robert Flournoy, 21, Alexandria: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture, or produce; first-offense possession of marijuana. Bond: $13,000.

Jose Raul Martinez, 29, Lake Charles: Battery. Bond: $1,500.

Joshua David Jenkins, 29, Church Point: Possession of drugs, second-offense possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.

Candice Glennell Dean, 33, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Raymond Wayne Ravia, 42, Sulphur: Battery. Bond: $2,000.

Roman Joseph Brignac, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, resisting an officer.

James Craig Thomas, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; first-offense possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia; cruelty to juveniles. Bond: $58,000.

Cody Ryan Gann, 31, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.

Edrause Rosaud Williams, 30, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana.

Walter Nathaniel Robinson, 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, failure to register and notify as a sex offender.

Malcolm J. Rhodes, 23, Lake Charles: Unlawful presence of a sex offender, probation detainer. Bond: $2,000.

Mark Allen Oquain, 56, Sulphur: Tail lamps; possession of drugs; sale, distribution or possession of drug without prescription.

Darrin Wade Savoie, 51, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.

Craig Michael Nash, 44, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Jimmy Dewayne Mitchell, 39, Monroe: Federal detainer.

Michael Jake Langley, 44, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Chad Jason Lebato, 44, Lake Charles: Cruelty to persons with infirmities. Bond: $5,000.

Darrell Wayne Phillips, 41, Ragley: Probation violation.

Patrick Lee Thomas, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, first-offense possession of marijuana, criminal trespass, resisting an officer.

Charles Tyler Guidry, 22, Lake Charles: Burglary, theft, theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $29,000.

Cheyenne Dlynn Theriot, 22, Lake Charles: Burglary, theft. Bond: $9,000.

Jamie Ray Fruge, 26, Sulphur: First-offense operating while intoxicated, careless operation.

Son Hai Thai, 43, Lake Charles: Theft, aggravated assault, criminal trespass. Bond: $500.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.