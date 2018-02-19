Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Feb. 16, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: Feb. 16, 2018

(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Michael Adam Tompkins, 42, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace, entry on or remaining after being forbidden. Bond: $1,500.

Jeffery Lynn Daily, 51, Huntington, TX: Bicycle violations, drug paraphernalia, drug possession.

Triston Robert Flournoy, 21, Alexandria: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture, or produce; first-offense possession of marijuana. Bond: $13,000.

Jose Raul Martinez, 29, Lake Charles: Battery. Bond: $1,500.

Joshua David Jenkins, 29, Church Point: Possession of drugs, second-offense possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.

Candice Glennell Dean, 33, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Raymond Wayne Ravia, 42, Sulphur: Battery. Bond: $2,000.

Roman Joseph Brignac, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, resisting an officer.

James Craig Thomas, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; first-offense possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia; cruelty to juveniles. Bond: $58,000.

Cody Ryan Gann, 31, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.

Edrause Rosaud Williams, 30, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana.

Walter Nathaniel Robinson, 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, failure to register and notify as a sex offender.

Malcolm J. Rhodes, 23, Lake Charles: Unlawful presence of a sex offender, probation detainer. Bond: $2,000.

Mark Allen Oquain, 56, Sulphur: Tail lamps; possession of drugs; sale, distribution or possession of drug without prescription.

Darrin Wade Savoie, 51, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.

Craig Michael Nash, 44, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Jimmy Dewayne Mitchell, 39, Monroe: Federal detainer.

Michael Jake Langley, 44, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Chad Jason Lebato, 44, Lake Charles: Cruelty to persons with infirmities. Bond: $5,000.

Darrell Wayne Phillips, 41, Ragley: Probation violation.

Patrick Lee Thomas, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, first-offense possession of marijuana, criminal trespass, resisting an officer.

Charles Tyler Guidry, 22, Lake Charles: Burglary, theft, theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $29,000.

Cheyenne Dlynn Theriot, 22, Lake Charles: Burglary, theft. Bond: $9,000.

Jamie Ray Fruge, 26, Sulphur: First-offense operating while intoxicated, careless operation.

Son Hai Thai, 43, Lake Charles: Theft, aggravated assault, criminal trespass. Bond: $500.

  • Jennings Police Department seeks help finding missing man

    The Jennings Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person. Kevin Eugene Cretchen, 43, has been missing for over 24 hours and was last seen in the area of his residence 718 Orange Street. JPD says he was wearing a green jacket and usually rides a small bicycle. Jennings Police Department Contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 with any information. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • Jennings man arrested on attempted first-degree murder charge

    On March 24, 2018, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Duhon Road in Jennings.

    FIRE MARSHAL: 5 suspicious fires being investigated in Leesville

    Five fires reported within a 30-minute span in Leesville early Monday morning are being investigated, authorities with the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. The Leesville Fire Department received reports of fires of two vehicles, an occupied home, a small commercial building and a storage shed within a half-hour, beginning just before 2 a.m. Monday, said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the State Fire Marshal's office. She said the fires were centered in one neighbo...

