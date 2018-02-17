Cowgirls fall 84-62 At New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS—Sophomore Caitlin Davis scored a career high 23 points and senior Dede Sheppard chipped in 14 here Saturday in an 84-62 McNeese women’s basketball Southland Conference loss at New Orleans. The loss drops McNeese to 11-14 overall and evened its conference record to 7-7. UNO improved to 13-13 and 9-6 in the SLC.



McNeese trailed by as many as 10 points in the first quarter before going on a 9-2 run to cut the Privateer lead to three (17-14) two minutes into the second quarter. McNeese would stay within six points for a few minutes before cutting the lead to two points on one of two Bre’Ashlee Jones free throws. UNO would take a 34-30 lead at the half.



The Privateers outscored the Cowgirls 50-32 in the second half and UNO’s Shania Woods scored 19 of her game high 31 points in the second half. UNO dominated the paint by scoring 42 points in the pain and 28 points off 25 Cowgirl turnovers.



The Cowgirls were outrebounded 49-42 with UNO grabbing 32 defensive rebounds. McNeese picked up 18 offensive rebounds and 24 on the defensive end. Jones led McNeese with seven rebounds while Jasmyn Carswell grabbed six.



After shooting 27.5 percent from the field in the first half on 11 of 40, McNeese bettered that by shooting 41.4 percent in the second half, making 12 of 29 attempts.



McNeese got as close at two points again in the third quarter but a layup by Kayla Mundy with 3:40 left in the quarter gave UNO a 10-point lead and they wouldn’t give up that double digit lead.



The Cowgirls will travel to Nicholls next Wednesday, February 21 for its final regular season road game.

