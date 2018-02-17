McNeese Falls 11-1 To 9th Ranked Alabama

HATTIESBURG, MS.—McNeese softball suffered an 11-1, five inning loss to 9th ranked Alabama (5-0) here Saturday at the Southern Miss Black and Gold Invitational to fall to 5-3 on the season. The run-rule loss is the first for McNeese since the 2015 season.



After two scoreless innings, the Tide plated six runs in the third with single runs coming on a sacrifice fly by Hemphill and a double by Gabby Callaway for a 2-0 lead. Back-to-back home runs by Claire Jenkins and Peyton Grantham accounted for four more runs. Grantham’s homer was a three-run shot and Jenkins’ was a solo home run.



JaMaiya Millers RBI in the fifth inning helped McNeese avoid the shutout that scored Shelbi Strickland. Strickland was a pinch runner for Alexandria Saldivar who led the inning off with a double down the left field line.



Alabama tacked on five more runs in the fifth on its way to its fifth win of the season. Reagan Dykes’ two RBI single scored pinch runners Elissa Brown and Rachel Bobo before Kaylee Tow hit the Tides second three run home run of the game that ended the game.



The Cowgirls picked up three hits in the game while the Tide picked up nine. Besides Saldivar’s double, Morgan Catron and Carleigh Chaumont both picked up singles.



Alexsandra Flores fell to 1-2 on the year with the loss. Flores gave up six runs on six hits in 2 2/3 innings. Reliever Amber Coons gave up five runs on five hits in two innings.



Alabama picked up nine hits in the game with Tow and Callaway picking up two apiece. Tow also had three RBI as did Grantham.



McNeese will conclude tournament play on Sunday with a 10 a.m. game against host Southern Miss.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.